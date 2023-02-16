TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Heritage University has received $350,000 from the Fund for Health Equity for its work to increase the number of BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, (and) People of Color) students who achieve a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree in the Yakima Valley.
“A nursing workforce that closely represents the diverse makeup of the community it serves is able to provide culturally-sensitive healthcare that promotes recovery from trauma or illness to its patients,” said Dr. Andrew Sund, President of Heritage University.
Direct Relief’s Fund for Health Equity provides financial resources for organizations focused on an individual’s physical, social, cultural, and economic environment according to a press release announcing the grant.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.