PENDLETON, Ore. - The Umatilla County Historical Society’s Heritage Station Museum has canceled museum tour appointments due to flooding in one of its galleries.
On August 11th one of the museum galleries, housed in the historic 1909 Train Depot, experienced flooding. Luckily, no artifacts were lost or damaged during the flood and the damage was contained to exhibit displays cases, carpet, drywall, and baseboards.
All visitor appointments have been canceled and work has begun to clean up and repair the issue. Due to the time it will take for clean up and repairs the museum will be closed to the public until work is complete. There is currently no re-opening date for Heritage Station Museum as repair work is ongoing.
For more information about the Umatilla County Historical Society, or to donate to help support the Heritage Station Museum please contact Umatilla County Historical Society Executive Director Kari Brooks at director@heritagestationmuseum.org or call 541-276-0012.