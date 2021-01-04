Heritage University and Behavior & Law Corp. collaborate to deliver behavioral sciences training courses

TOPPENISH, WA - Heritage University and Behavior & Law Corp., one of the leading online training companies in Europe and Latin America, have signed a collaboration agreement to expand Behavior & Law training courses in the United States.
Heritage, an accredited, private, nonprofit university, located in Toppenish, Washington, was founded in 1982 to improve societal progress through education; empowering a multi-cultural and inclusive student body to overcome the social, cultural, economic, and geographic barriers that limit access to higher education.
Behavior & Law Corp. was created in 2010 as an entity specializing in the training, scientific research, and dissemination of Behavioral and Forensic Sciences. It offers six master's programs, five university expert courses, and fourteen university advanced courses, with more than 1,000 students enrolled each year, worldwide. Behavior & Law utilizes participative and innovative teaching methodology to ensure student learning in a virtual setting.
With headquarters in Clearwater, Florida (USA) and Madrid (Spain), Behavior & Law collaborates with various public and private entities around the world, including universities and different state security forces to develop the most up-to-date curricula and effective teaching methods. They are experts in Behavioral Science Training (Profiling and Forensic Science, Negotiation, Non-Verbal Communication, and Behavioral Economics) and its application. Their goal is to train qualified professionals that lead to improved working conditions and overall job satisfaction in their professional environments.
Behavior & Law, like Heritage, has a marked social justice mission, dedicated to a more just and safe society. Their work is guided by three main pillars: scientific research, training, and dissemination of behavioral sciences.
Heritage and Behavior & Law are beginning their collaboration to provide training in behavioral sciences. They are currently working on the implementation of online training programs that will be offered in both Spanish and English in the United States.