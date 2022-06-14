TOPPENISH, Wash. - Heritage University in Toppenish launched their new law pipeline program Tuesday evening meant to help more Latinx and native students pursue careers in law. The program shows them what it takes to become a lawyer and provides mentors to help students along the way.
Cesar Torres with the Northwest Justice Project came up with the idea to bring a law program to Heritage to help remove distance as a barrier for students in the valley. He said the program will show students of color they can be lawyers too.
"They can very well be lawyers by seeing and speaking to people that are like them as an example and they can do this too," Torres said.
The program is funded through a grant by the Law School Admission Council and consists of four weeks of different modules for students.
In October, students will also visit the law schools partnering with Heritage on this program. The schools are Seattle University, Gonzaga and the University of Washington.
During their first module on Tuesday, students heard from different Latinx and native lawyers about their journeys. One of the speakers was Sonia Rodriguez-True, the first Latina woman to serve as a commissioner on the Yakima County Superior Court.
"The voice in my head was always expressing or telling myself what are you doing here, this isn't for you, look at how you look in this courtroom, no one else looks like you," Rodriguez-True said.
She spoke about the constant self-doubt she experienced while going through law school and how that all that stemmed from not seeing herself represented n in the legal field.
Student in the law program Oscar Suarez said listening to the speakers was truly inspirational.
"The fact that I'm able to hear these stories from other minorities is really empowering and hopeful for ones future," Suarez said.
Suarez said being a part of the law program will help level the playing field and help him get into law school.
"Law school isn't the easiest thing to get into but it's doable," he said. "However, being a minority, it's almost like it's twice as hard compared to other students who have the family support or have that support from their institutions, bigger institutions who have law schools."
Student in the program Maria Rivera said she decided to join the program because she works as a paralegal and sees the need for more lawyers of color. She said when your lawyer has the same experience as you, they can understand your situation and know how to help better.
"To be able to hear their stories and hear the things that they've done and understand because my family's gone through those things is huge," Rivera said.
She said this program will help prepare her for law school by teaching her different techniques and give her inspiration.
"Owning our spaces," she said. "I think that's huge a lot of the times we're told to shush and so being able to be in a room where a lot of people are like minded and they want us to continue to push and take up our space and not be quiet, that's huge."
Torres said a total of 37 students enrolled in the program, which is more than expected. He hopes they can bring the program back next year. In the long term, he'd like to bring a law school to Heritage University.
