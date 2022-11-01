Heritage University celebrates Native American Heritage month all through November

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Heritage University is holding several events for Native American Heritage Month this November. Additionally, the university is asking the campus community to take part in themed days all month long: Orange Shirt Tuesdays, Wapshaash Wednesdays, MMIW/P Red Shirt Thursdays and Traditional Dress Fridays.
On Orange Shirt Tuesdays, the community can remember the Indigenous children relatives who never came back home from boarding schools. Wearing orange shirts is a form of remembrance during the month.
On Wapshaash Wednesdays, the campus community is asked to wear their hair in Wapshaash braid(s) to honor and connect with their culture, according to the press release. The poster says “Your braid is your life’s story.”
MMIW/P Red Shirt Thursdays reflect how community will never forget its murdered and missing Indigenous relatives. Wear a red shirt as a form of remembrance.
Traditional Dress Fridays asks the campus community to represent their culture by dressing in traditional attire. Participants can honor and connect to their culture by wearing traditional contemporary regalia, according to the poster.
Events kick off on November 2 with a flag-raising ceremony at 8:30 a.m. at the campus entrance. The Yakama Nation, Washington state and United States flags will be raised during a ceremony with the Yakama Warriors at the main campus entrance.
A volleyball challenge will be held on the Great Lawn November 3. The Honoring Our Elders ceremony is invite-only on November 9, awarding four Native American elders for their contributions toward the Yakama Nation. There will also be a Veterans Day Powwow all day on November 11 and 12 at the Mission Road White Swan Pavilion.
You can take part in Wapaas basket-weaving at noon in the Patricia Wade Temple on November 8, 14 and 15.
Each day from November 13 through 19, campus community is asked to ‘Roc Your Mocs’ all day, celebrating culture and unifying Indigenous people across the globe.
A frybread fundraiser will be held November 21 at noon in the Harry Kent Building. There will also be a Movie Talk that day at 6 p.m. in the Harry Kent Classroom, showing the PBS documentary on Native American boarding schools, “Kill the Indian, Save the Man.”
Take part in Yoga Time in the Smith Family Hall from noon to 1 p.m. on November 28 and 29, sponsored by the Yakama Nation WakishWi Diabetes Center. A de-stress workshop will be held in the Patricia Wade Temple the next day from noon to 2 p.m., sponsored by the Yakama Nation Behavioral Health and the university’s Behavioral Health Aide Education Program.
November 30 features an all-day celebration of esteemed elder Tuxámshish, Dr. Virginia Beavert, honoring her on her birthday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.