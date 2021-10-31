TOPPENISH, WA - Heritage University had their first commencement ceremony since the COVID-19 pandemic and students were very excited to to have it in person.
"I feel like we waited so long for this day to come, I started my program in person, I finished it online" said Delia Serna, Heritage graduate with a BA in Social Work. "It was very difficult but you know what? Determination just like they mentioned in some of the speeches means so much."
Some of the students said they have never seen their classmates in person until today.
"For some of my classmates this is my first time seeing their faces in person so that was pretty exciting" said Israa Alshaikhli, Heritage Graduate with her MA Medical Sciences. "We had zoom classes together, even though we were remotely we were able to establish those connections and really support one another."
Since the university is on tribal land, they had many different contributions from the yakima nation to show support for the graduates.
Heritage University's President said he always looks forward to graduation.
"For President's of Universities this is our happiest day, commencement is the happiest day of the year is when we celebrate the achievements of everybody in our institution" said Andrew Sund, Heritage University President.
Because of COVID families couldn't be there in person but they were able to watch the ceremony online.
"And the idea of course is that we got the family to watch it online, streaming or on tv and now they go home and take pictures with the family, get to celebrate with their family in a safe environment" said Sund.
The University says they hope to have a more normal graduation with family and friends invited in the spring of 2022.