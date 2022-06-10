TOPPENISH, Wash. —
Heritage University is launching a new law school pipeline program, the Prelaw Undergraduate Scholars program (PLUS), in order to make law degrees more accessible for diverse students. The program is funded through a Law School Admission Council (LSAC) grant and is a partnership between Heritage, Seattle University, Gonzaga University and the University of Washington.
The three-week program begins Tuesday, June 14 with classes in person at Heritage three times a week. The students will envision themselves as lawyers, take a mock law school class, roundtable with minority bar association leaders, sections for understanding the application and education process and more.
Students will meet legal professionals from around the state, including:
Stephen C. Gonzalez - chief justice, Washington Supreme Court
G. Helen Whitener - justice, Washington Supreme Court
Annette Clark - dean and professor of law, Seattle University School of Law
César Torres - executive director, Northwest Justice Project in Yakima
Sonia Rodriguez-True - Yakima County Superior Court commissioner
Bree Black Horse - senior associate with Seattle law Kilpatrick Townsend; Seminole Nation of Oklahoma citizen
Fé LopezGaetke - director, LSAC diversity, equity and inclusion programs and operations
Jaime “Jr.” Cuevas - general council, Ramsey Companies in White Swan
Lola Velazquez - attorney, Northwest Justice Project
Students will also get to visit one of the law schools. There will be a shorter program held in October as a follow-up.
“By the end, students will have a better understanding of what it takes to apply to and become accepted by a law school, thrive as a law student, and ultimately a career as a lawyer,” said the press release. “Students will make valuable connections with diverse attorneys and judges in their community who are invested in their future success.”
