TOPPENISH, Wash. - Heritage University will honor its name but paying tribute to Mexican culture on Friday by hosting 'El Grito de Independencia' and an event for the whole family.
El Grito refers to the cry for independence that was given first in 1810 by Father Miguel Hidalgo y Costilla. His shouts for freedom started the revolution and the Mexican War of Independence which went on for 11 years. In 1821, Mexico became free from Spain. However, independence is celebrated from the first cry for freedom starting the night of September 15 and going into September 16.
Organizer of El Grito Martin Valadez said it is important to hold the event on the Toppenish campus because of the large Hispanic community in the area.
"Our students are 70% Hispanic and we live in a community that has a lot of Mexicans, Texans, Latin American descent we want to share this great event with them and their culture with them and its important for them to have a place to go to celebrate part of their culture and history," Valadez said.
The celebration is on September 16, at 6 p.m. and the shout is at 7:30 p.m. There will be a band, folkloric dances, a DJ and more so our community can celebrate together. People who aren't Mexican or Latino are also invited to check out the event.
"This is a great time to come and just learn and share with people again," Valadez said. "It's a good time to interact with your neighbors."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.