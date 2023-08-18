KENNEWICK, Wash.- Heritage University held a grand opening ceremony for its new regional site in downtown Kennewick on Tuesday, August 15.

This new site gives access to all majors and courses available at Heritage University's main campus in Toppenish.

Six degrees are available that can be earned in their entirety at the new site. Students can also transfer seamlessly between the Toppenish and Kennewick locations.

"Washington State has a stated goal that 70% of high school graduates will enroll in a post-secondary program," said Heritage University's VP for Strategic Initiatives Martin Valadez. "We are earnest in our effort to help achieve that goal by ensuring that students in the Tri-cities have a wide variety of choices such that students can enroll in a program and at a campus that best meets their needs."

Valadez was one of the speakers at the opening ceremony along with several others.

The new Heritage University site is at 333 West Canal Drive in Kennewick.