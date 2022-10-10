TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Heritage University recognizes National Indigenous Peoples' Day, which is observed on Monday, October, 10, this year.
In honor of the day Maxine Brings Him Back Janis, Ed. D. the Presidents Liaison for Native American Affairs at Heritage, released a statement reading in part:
"It is with reverence that I pay tribute honoring the Yakama Nation people on whose homelands our institution rests. To my colleagues/relatives and students at Heritage I stand with you today as we honor the first people of these aboriginal lands we call the United States of America."
