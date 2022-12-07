Heritage University to hold dedication for new Early Learning Center

TOPPENISH, Wash. — Heritage University is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony and dedication for its new Early Learning Center (ELC) on December 16 at 10 a.m., according to a press release from HU. The center is reportedly state-of-the-art, worth $4.1 million.
Scheduled to open in January 2023, the ELC features five classrooms for children between 12-months-old and Kindergarten. This allows HU to increase its licensed enrollment, growing from 74 to 90, according to the release.
The ELC was funded through an anonymous donor and a grant from the Washington State Department of Commerce, according to the press release. It’s meant to offer accessible pre-k education, in order to allow all families to benefit from the early learning.
“Our early learning programs are designed to offer experiences that enhance and enrich each child’s cognitive, language, social, emotional, physical and creative development,” said Claudette Lindquist, the ELC’s executive director. “We believe that good childcare is good family care. However, our basic philosophy is one of freedom to learn, grow and make choices and we have structured the environment to reflect that belief.”
Work-study options are also available at the ELC for students at Heritage studying social work, nursing and other programs. Depending on their field, they learn different skills as an ELC assistant while earning money at school.
