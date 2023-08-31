El Grito
Heritage University

TOPPENISH, Wash.-Heritage University will be hosting an El Grito de Independencia celebration in honor of Mexican Independence Day on Saturday, September 16.

The El Grito celebration will be from 6:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. at the University's Toppenish campus. The event is free and open to the public and will feature Mexican-style activities and games, crafts, a DJ, live music, dancing and food.

Spanish El Grito flyer

According to a Heritage press release announcing the clelebration El Grito de Independencia pays homage to the historical "Cry of Dolores," the moment that started the Mexican War of Independence against Spanish rule. A  re-enactment of the event will take place at 7:30 p.m