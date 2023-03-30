TOPPENISH, Wash.-
Heritage University will offer freshman classes at a new location in downtown Kennewick during the fall 2023 academic year.
“Students will have the opportunity to transfer seamlessly between the Tri-Cities and Toppenish, and some classes may be offered in a hybrid format where classes are delivered both in-class and online between both locations," said Heritage University President Andrew Sund, PhD.
Heritage has offered a regional site on the CBC campus in Pasco for the past twenty years. According to a Heritage press release the regional site offers transfer students an opportunity to complete their bachelor’s degrees in education, social work, criminal justice, psychology, and accounting.
The new Kennewick location will expand instruction in the fields offered in Pasco and will serve freshmen and sophomore students.
“Many Tri-Cities students are raising their families as they work several jobs, and we know they will benefit from having this additional opportunity to earn a four-year degree close to home," said Martin Valadez, Director of Heritage University's regional site in the Tri-Cities.
According to Heritage's press release the University will add a bachelor's degree in business administration at the Kennewick location. Students attending Heritage University in the Tri-Cities will also have access to all the degree programs offered by the University.
Heritage University Tri-Cities will be housed in the former Tri-City Herald building at 333 W. Canal Drive in Kennewick.
For more on Heritage University Tri-Cities please contact Martin Valadez at ValadezM@Heritage.edu or 509-430-1081.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.