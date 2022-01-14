TOPPENISH - Heritage University’s Spring 2022 semester has been moved to an entirely virtual format after an announcement from President Andrew Sund, Ph.D., who cited the highly-contagious Omicron variant. All classes from January 18 through January 30 will be online.
Faculty and staff will still report to campus on a regular schedule, as the campus will remain open. This way, students will still have access to any campus services if necessary.
Heritage will also implement a new masking policy, requiring anyone on campus to wear one of the following: an N-95 mask, a KN-95 mask, or double-masked with one surgical mask and one cloth mask. Single surgical or cloth masks will not be sufficient while on campus.