Heritage University TRIO holds FAFSA Friday

TOPPENISH, Wash. — In order to offer students assistance in filling out their 2023-24 FAFSA application, Heritage University’s TRIO Student Support Services is hosting FAFSA Friday for students. The event will be at the TRIO space in the Violet Lumley Rau Center from 1 to 3 p.m. on January 13, according to the press release from Heritage University.
The event is aimed toward TRIO students but is open to anyone who needs help filling out their FAFSA. Bring your social security number or alien registration number, your federal tax information or tax returns, records of untaxed income and your cash, savings and checking account balances.
