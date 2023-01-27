HERMISTON, Ore.-
Hermiston School District Board Member Liliana “Lili” Gomez has been selected to serve as the school board advisor to the Oregon State Board of Education.
Following inquiry and application, the state board appointed Gomez at its regular January meeting. The advisor’s term is one year, from July 1 to June 30 according to a press release from the Hermiston School District.
“I am most looking forward to bringing a voice from the rural, east side of the state,” said Gomez. “As the school board advisor, I will bring the perspective of an elected school board member to the state board."
According to today's press release Gomez is a Hermiston native. She attended Hermiston schools from Kindergarten through 12th grade. She graduated in 2010 and works as a Records Specialist for the Hermiston Police Department.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.