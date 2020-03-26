HERMISTON, ORE – The Hermiston School District announces that bond projects will offer employment opportunities this fall.

In November 2019, the Hermiston community voiced its support for the District with the passage of the $82.7 million bond; those funds, along with a $6.7 million grant from the Oregon Department of Education, will help build two new elementary schools and provide improvements at Hermiston High School. In February, the District completed the selection process for the architectural firm, BBT Architects, and was shifting into the design process. The District’s first project, the relocation of the softball fields from Rocky Heights to the high school campus, will make way for the new Rocky Heights Elementary School, is scheduled for construction this fall.

The economic impact of the COVID-19 health crisis on the region is severe and is anticipated to grow worse. HSD is currently focused on addressing the needs of our students and staff during this crisis, however, the District is also ensuring a focus on the future. The direction given to the Bond Project Team – administrative team, Wenaha Group, and BBT Architects is to continue with the Design Process and deliver construction projects for the Hermiston community.

The District intends to provide economic opportunities for the community. The Bond Project Team is working closely with the District’s Communications Department and is reaching out to community partners such as the Hermiston Chamber of Commerce, the City of Hermiston, to develop an outreach strategy to ensure proper communication of the bond project’s schedule. This outreach strategy will allow Hermiston contractors, subcontractors, tradespeople, suppliers, and hospitality businesses, visibility to the project schedule, and in turn business opportunities. The more proactive the District can be in our communication efforts, the more effectively our local business owners can respond and be involved in the work.

Look for information regarding the bond projects - the schedule of bidding opportunities, open houses detailing the projects, contact information for involved team members, to be communicated through a variety of methods over the next few months.

“This communication is not intended to downplay the District’s concern regarding the health crisis,” said Superintendent of Schools Dr. Tricia Mooney. “The District knows that this crisis is a challenge. The primary objective is the safety and well-being of our students, staff, and community. However, the Hermiston community has a track record of working together for the common good.

This community will emerge from this crisis stronger, and the District is fully intending to leverage the valuable role of the bond projects to deliver on the commitment to the common good.