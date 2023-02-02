HERMISTON, Or.-
Hermiston School District broadcasting students were nationally recognized at the Student Television Network (STN) Fall National Competition.
Three Sandstone Middle School students received an honorable mention at the competition for their student store promo video. The video showcased what the student store offered, when it was open and how to purchase items.
"Many students from all over the nation make videos and compete in these STN competitions," said Andrea Cerrillo, Sandstone Broadcasting teacher.
According to a Hermiston School District press release the students in the Broadcasting 3 class shot and produced the video on their own.
Two Hermiston High freshmen took 4th place for their story "Assembly tradition makes a comeback." The students were middle schoolers at Armand Larive Middle School when they made and submitted the video.
Two other former Armand Larive students now in high school received an honorable mention for their submission "Sweet Potato's Closet."
