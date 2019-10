HERMISTON, OR - Just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, Hermiston Police were notified of a crash involving a school bus in the 100 block of SE 10th Street, where the bus struck an unoccupied, legally parked vehicle.

There were no children on the bus at the time and there were no injuries. Hermiston Police say they do not suspect impairment was a factor.

The 24-year-old male driver was cited for Careless Driving.

The crash is still under investigation.