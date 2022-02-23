HERMISTON -
There are several updates regarding the Shearer's Foods fire in Hermiston yesterday.
Initial reports cited two injuries. Umatilla County Fire confirmed there were a total of six injuries, all of which were transported to a nearby hospital. Since then, they have all been cleared and released.
The Hermiston Chamber of Commerce will sponsor a job fair at the Hermiston Community Center on March 16 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. There are around 20 employers and programs in attendance. The hope is that the job fair will alleviate some of the potential job loss caused by the fire.
