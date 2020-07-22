HERMISTON, OR – In preparation for instruction this fall, Hermiston School District must collect all Chromebooks and power cords checked out to families this spring.

Devices may be dropped off during district registration – July 28 and 30, from 12-7 p.m., and August 3-6, from 8 a.m.-7 p.m. – at the district office, located at 305 SW 11th Street. Device drop-off and student registration are for all students, grades kindergarten through 12.

Technology staff will update the Chromebooks, make sure they are in working condition, and are ready for student use this fall. Families unable to return the Chromebook(s) on these dates/times may contact the child’s school to schedule a drop-off at the school.

In addition to the Chromebook collection, district staff will be available to assist parents with online registration, before the process closes on August 7. In order to complete the online registration process, parents need to bring the following:

Returning Students:

Student's snapcode

Emergency Contact Information

Immunization information if recent vaccines were administered

New Students:

Birth/Baptismal Certificate or passport

proof of residence/ physical address

immunization records

previous report cards or transcripts

Emergency contact information

All students, new and returning, in all grade levels, need to register to be placed in a class and a bus route assigned if it applies to the student. During the registration process, parents interested in an online option may enroll their students in Hermiston Online, a robust and rigorous K-12 program that meets the needs of diverse learners.

For additional information, please contact the Hermiston School District office at 541-667-6000.