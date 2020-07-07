HERMISTON, OR - The Umatilla County Sheriff’s Office is seeking public assistance in identifying individuals involved in two separate shooting incidents.
The first occurred on Sunday, July 5, 2020, near SW 23rd St. and West Highland Ave. just outside the City of Hermiston, where deputies responded to a report of shots fired. At least three vehicles are believed to have been involved. There were no known injuries. The shooters were described as Hispanic males, age estimated between 20 and 30 years. Vehicles involved were described as a newer pearl white 4-door, possibly a Mitsubishi Galant; a newer silver SUV, possibly a Nissan Pathfinder; and A black 2-door Honda Civic with a “coffee can” exhaust with a broken passenger side window.
The second occurred on Monday, July 6, 2020, after 9:00 p.m. on Gillespie Ln. just outside the City of Hermiston, where deputies responded to a report of shots fired. One vehicle was involved., described as a light-colored smaller size 4-door, no further description. A house was hit several times, there were no known injuries.
It is believed the shootings were specific to the individuals involved and not random.
Anyone who has information regarding these incidents is asked to please contact Umatilla County Dispatch, 541-966-3651