HERMISTON, Ore.-
Hermiston will hold its first Faith and Blue event on Saturday, October, 8, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Eastern Oregon Trade and Event Center.
Hermiston's Faith and Blue event is sponsored by the Faith-Based Advisory Committee, the Hermiston Chaplaincy Program, and Hermiston Parks and Recreation.
The event will be an opportunity for people to meet local law enforcement members and will feature food vendors, games, raffles, pumpkin painting, and hayrides.
Faith and Blue is a National event in communities across the country. According to its website, 650 host cities and 750 local law enforcement agencies participate with the goal of bringing together law enforcement and residents to build stronger communities.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.