HERMISTON, Ore.- 13 Future Business Leaders of America students from Hermiston High School competed at the State Leadership Conference and qualified to move on to the national competition.
Two students, Gisselle Rivera in Spreadsheet Applications and Kaitlyn Crowther in Introduction to Business Concepts, were named state champions in their events.
11 others also qualified for nationals, finishing anywhere from second to fourth in their divisions.
- Pride Shelley - 2nd in Accounting II
- Kurt Clayson - 2nd in Introduction to Marketing Concepts
- Aiden Ryan - 3rd in Cyber Security and 3rd in Network Infrastructure
- Adriana Gutiérrez - 3rd in Digital Video Production
- Yahir Conejo-Garcia - 3rd in Introduction to Information Technology
- Seven Bahr - 3rd in Word Processing
- Cody Adams - 4th in Accounting II
- Liana Jiménez - 4th in Advertising
- Joseph Markwith - 4th in Cyber Security
- Gisselle Rivera - 4th in Word Processing
- Pride Shelley and Fatima Venegas-Navejas- 3rd in Entrepreneurship
Hermiston participated with 11 other students placing at state.
- Seven Bahr - 5th in Cyber Security
- Omar Silva Isabeles - 5th in Securities & Investments
- Miranda Vivar - 6th in Word Processing
- Joseph Markwith - 6th in Computer Problem Solving
- Kurt Clayson - 6th in Introduction to Business Procedures
- Adriana Gutiérez - 7th in Broadcast Journalism
- Yahir Conejo-García - 7th in Website Design
- Kaitlyn Crowther - 10th in Introduction to Event Planning
- Venegas-Navejas, Adrianna Coleman and Liana Jimenez- 5th in Marketing
“The students should be very proud of their accomplishments as a first-year chapter,” said FBLA advisor Denise Thornton. “They all worked very hard and most of them sacrificed half of their Spring Break to attend the state conference.”
Qualifiers will move on to the FBLA National Leadership Conference in June from Atlanta, Georgia.
