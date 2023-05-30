HERMISTON, Ore.- Construction on the Hermiston Teen Adventure Park will begin on June 6 at 5:30 p.m.
The recreational area for older youths will be built on S. 1st St. across from the Police Department and is expected to open in the fall.
According to the City of Hermiston the adventure park was funded through 50% community-raised funds and 50% Land and Water Conservation grants from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
"Our biggest priority was to create a park that offers something for all skill levels, from beginners to advanced skaters,” said Parks & Recreation Director Brandon Artz
According to a City of Hermiston press release the 7,500 square-foot skatepark was developed by the Hermiston Parks and Recreation Department, local skaters and California Skateparks and will feature street skating elements and transitions.
The park plan also includes a restroom, seating and a drinking fountain. According to Hermiston's press release a second phase of the project will feature a climbing rock, parkour elements and a covered shelter.
