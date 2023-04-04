HERMISTON, Ore.-Employees at the Hermiston Goodwill are used to receiving donations of all kinds, but a Honduran Milksnake is likely one that they hadn't seen before.
Workers opened a donation box to find a non-native snake who was someone's pet. A former intern for Blue Mountain Wildlife confirmed the species to be a Honduran Milksnake and noted they couldn't release the snake to the wild.
A search began to find the snakes new home, which ended up being the former intern.
The former intern says the snake is becoming comfortable in her new home and is even preparing to shed.
BMW notes that the pictures show the snake with blue eyes, which means her ocular scale is separating as a new one develops.
