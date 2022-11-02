Hermiston High brings awards home from national FFA convention

HERMISTON, Ore. — Hermiston High School FFA students represented their school district at the FFA National Convention and Expo in Indiana from October 26 through 29, according to a press release from the Hermiston School District. The team received various awards throughout the convention.
“The hours that these students put in over the last 10 months is unbelievable,” said co-advisor Sandy McKay. “They have shown a level of dedication that very few high school students possess.”
The Conduct of Chapter Meetings team received gold medals individually and a Gold team award during the Leadership Development Event. The Conduct team is one of the hardest competitions freshmen can compete in, according to the press release, including ritual demonstrations and parliamentary procedure-based debates.
Hermiston’s team made it to the semifinals, ranking in the top 12 teams in the country. It consisted of Elle Blakely, Cozette Cooley, Jaydan McKim, Payton Howard, Amy Armstrong, Addison Garberg and Alexis Castillo.
Blakely also received a perfect score on the written test component, one of only 31 competitors to do so out of the 294 taking part. Ainsley McCann received a bronze medal in the Creed Speaking competition, which is the public speaking contest for first-year members.
Another student, Kylie Temple, ranked fourth in the nation and received a gold medal in employment skills, which requires much time and dedication to personal success, according to the press release. This can include resume work, practice interviews and networking skills.
The Food Science Career Development Event team earned a bronze team award. The team consisted of Elizabeth Doherty, Cadence Cooley, Hector Leal and Isela Echols. They each received individual medals; Echols was awarded silver, the other three received bronze.
“Hermiston FFA continues to shine as a program, despite the COVID pandemic, comprehensive distance learning, and multiple program-staffing changes over the last several years,” said HHS Principal Tom Spoo. “This is a testament to the dedication and resilience of our students, their parents, and the staff. As principal of HHS, I could not be more proud and reassured that our future is bright!”
