HERMISTON, Ore.- Students from Hermiston High School at state competitions for Future Farmers of America and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America.
Most notably, senior Kylie Temple will serve as the Oregon FFA State Vice-President after winning the Prepared Public Speaking Leadership Event. Temple's win sends her to the National FFA Convention, her third trip to Nationals in as many years. She qualified for four different contests at the event.
Hermiston's Parliamentary Procedure and Conduct of Chapter Meetings took first place in the competition earning them a trip to the National Convention with Temple.
For his Agriscience project "Mental Health in Agriculture," Jace Wallace placed first while the Agricultural Issues Forum team of Kaley Day, Kole Harris, Austyn Kastel, Emma Perkins, Alexis Schlupe and Wallace took second place in the state.
Eight FCCLA team members qualified for the National Leadership Conference after the Students Taking Action with Recognition events.
Andrea Sanchez Garavito qualified in Nutrition and Wellness, Ashley Treadwell in Job Interview and Isay Osorio Estrada and Robert Bartman in Level 2 Career Investigation.
The teams of Hailey Melville. Ashley Treadwell, Gonzalo Govea and Valarie Mendoza won the event for Hospitality, Tourism and Recreation.
Gold medals were earned by Sanchez Garavito, Treadwell and Melville, while Andres Carrillo Alatorre and Ester Mateo-Toribio took silver in Level 3 Career Investigation.
Hermiston students move on to Nationals with the FCCLA Nation Leadership Conference taking place in Denver, Colorado from July 2-6.
FFA qualifiers will travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the National Convention in October.
