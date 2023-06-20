HERMISTON, Ore. - The Hermiston School District in partnership with the City of Hermiston is teaching high school students real-world skills, specifically building homes.

According to a report from the city, there are over 8,000 homes in Hermiston. Over 7,000 of those homes already have people living in them, meaning the city needs more homes.

Curt Berger the program coordinator for the Columbia Basin Student Homes says they completed their first home nine years ago and just completed their ninth home that's student-built.

The organization started the Fieldstone Crossing subdivision with their first home, this program does more than teach students how to build homes.

"What we're trying to do is promote the trades with our students," said Berger. "So we're really counting on students that are going to come through and get the experience on building these homes and then they are going to move into the trades."

According to Berger, that's exactly what is happening.

Berger says they started their ninth house in August of 2022, and their goal is to build a new house every school year.

Ethan Garcia is one of the students who had a hand in this build.

"You start with just the materials, just the tools and you end with something that's just really awesome looking," says Garcia.

Garcia says he's just blown away by what you can do with tools and materials and says he's proud of this project and actually wants to get into construction and says this house will help him.

"I can use this in future interviews," he says. "I can show what I'm capable of and definitely plan on using that in the future."

Garcia is interested in the framing part of construction he tells me. This program has made a huge impact on him.

"When I got into it, I realized if I get to do something like this, I definitely want to try," said Garcia. "I made it, I put in my best and it's been a really cool experience for me."

Berger tells me he's about ready to retire and a new program coordinator is about to take over, but he couldn't be more proud of the students' hard work.

"This is not a senior project, like turning in a term paper," Berger said. "They just built a house, something that's really needed in our community."

According to Berger, there are 11 lots available for construction with at least 9,000 square feet. Their ninth house is now listed and ready to purchase.