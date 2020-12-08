Hermiston High school students present A Christmas Carol: The Radio Play, via stream

HERMISTON, OR – Hermiston High School drama students will present A Christmas Carol: the Radio Play on Wednesday, December 16, 2020.
To stream the free performance, visit Youtube.com/HSD Communications. Publishing rights limit the stream to one day only - the 16th. HHS theatre students have embraced the virtual rehearsal process.
“It’s been really fun to learn about voice acting and what goes into a radio play,” reports Junior Isabelle Herrera, who plays Scrooge.
Junior Kadence Bauer notes, “Theatre people are the best; I’m so glad we could still produce a show during the pandemic!” HHS theatre students hope that you will pull up a chair, grab a cup of hot cocoa, and enjoy their version of this classic holiday tale. According to Aritza Carrillo, a freshman, “It’s a great story that everyone will enjoy.”