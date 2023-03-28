HERMISTON, Ore.-
Hermiston High School’s Stardust Dance Team took first place at the Washington Interscholastic Activities Association (WIAA) 2023 1A/2A/3A Dance/Drill State Championships for the second year in a row.
“The Hermiston School District and Hermiston athletics are very proud of our Stardust Dance Team,” said Athletic Director Larry Usher.
The state Championships were held on March 24 and the HHS Stardust Dance Team finished first in the Hip Hop and Show categories and took second in Dance for first place overall according to a Hermiston School District press release.
“These athletes put in countless hours to perfect their craft, and it is great to see them rewarded for all of that hard work," Usher said.
Full results for all classifications of the state Championship can be viewed online through the WIAA's website.
