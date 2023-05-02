HERMISTON, Ore.- The Hermiston School District is hosting a resource fair for families of students with disabilities on May 11 from 6-8 p.m. at Rocky Heights Elementary School.
Families of students with disabilities (children from birth to age 21) can connect with agencies and community resources at the fair. According to an HSD press release announcing the fair families will have the opportunity to meet with service organizations and learn how to best meet the needs of their children.
The resource fair will include dinner, classes in both English and Spanish for parents and children's activities.
