HERMISTON, Ore. —
The American Legion and Auxiliary Post #37 Hermiston is holding a Wall of Honor: A Tribute to Those We Lost in Iraq and Afghanistan at the Hermiston Community Center May 28-30 from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
The wall will feature the names and photos of those who were killed in action. Over 6,100 service members are featured, who fought in Desert Storm, Desert Shield, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, Operation Enduring Freedom and more.
Additionally, there will be two free events honoring fallen veterans.
The Remembering America’s Heroes: Patriotic and Inspirational Event will feature guests from multiple campaigns and branches of the military at the New Hope Community Church at 7 p.m. on May 27.
A Memorial Day Ceremony will be at the Hermiston Cemetery at 10 a.m. on May 30, where local veterans’ names will be read. Music will be provided by Umatilla High School. Gold Star family members can arrange seating for the ceremony at 541-720-1815.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.