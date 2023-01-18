HERMISTON, Ore. -
The overall population in Oregon has gone down over the last year for the first time since 1983 according to Oregon Public Broadcasting.
The population decrease doesn't seem to be impacting Hermiston's housing development which has consistently gone up over the past three years.
According to Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan that's because of planning and an increase in the need for jobs in the area.
"Housing development is a marathon not a sprint you don't just suddenly decide 'hey we're going to make housing a priority' and all of a sudden additional houses start popping out of the ground tomorrow," according to Morgan.
He said it's a marathon that started in 2017 when they made land available for development.
"Suddenly, global pandemic, (the) federal reserve drops all the interest rates, makes single family housing mortgages a lot more affordable it allowed our local market to strike while the irons hot," he said.
The growth is part of what he calls the double edged sword of being close to the Tri-Cities.
"It's really is a challenge for us when it comes to things like restaurant and retail development," he said.
The benefit of being so close is the ability for large employers like Amazon Web Services and even agricultural labor needs to pull from the Tri-Cities workforce.
He said each of the data centers takes around 200 employees just to run and there are a number of security jobs as well.
Morgan said, "relative to the total number of jobs in our area that would be like adding 10,000 employees in Portland and so that's a pretty significant amount of jobs that get created here."
As the new housing developments finish Morgan said they will be able to depend less on the Tri-Cities for labor.
Sean McGrath from MonteVista Homes said the lower cost of water and electricity attracts the large data centers and the resulting job growth is why he said they are developing more and more housing in Hermiston.
"There's a lot of jobs coming in just really great folks moving in from all across the country just really great families and great people," he said.
