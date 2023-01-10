HERMISTON, Ore.-

The City of Hermiston continues to grow. The Hermiston Building Department approved 210 new housing units in 2022, the most in the city since 2006.

While the U.S. Census Bureau estimated Oregon’s population declined by 16,000 people between 2021 and 2022, Hermiston added 277 residents in that time.

The new housing includes single-family, multi-family, income-restricted apartments and manufactured homes according to a press release from the City of Hermiston.

“As every city in Oregon deals with housing shortages, we’re happy to be seeing some really strong returns on our purposeful and long-term commitment to increasing a full mixture of housing options,” said Mark Morgan, assistant city manager.