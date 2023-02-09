Hermiston joins growing list of Girls Who Code club locations

HERMISTON, Ore. - One of the latest free after school programs to come to Hermiston is Girls Who Code, a nonprofit organization and club program aimed at closing the gender gap in technology. It has clubs across the country, with some established around Tri-Cities and Yakima already. Find a club near you online.
The club hopes to help women advance in STEM fields: Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics.
It meets once a month at the Hermiston Public Library. It's open to all students, not just girls. The club's second meeting was February 9 and consisted of five girls and two boys. They discussed the history of women in coding and STEM, including in the Space Program. They'll soon get laptops and access to the Girls Who Code HQ, full of free resources and curriculum.
"I think that technology is the way of the future and it's important to give our young ones as many opportunities as possible to pursue technology, science, mathematical pursuits," said Hermiston Public Library Assistant Wendy Holben. "Especially girls, who are usually underrepresented in those fields."
How to register for Girls Who Code Clubs
- Go to the Girls Who Code HQ and click Sign Up. Select United States from the Location drop down, enter the student's birth date and agree to the Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
- Enter an email address for parent/guardian information.
- Enter the student's full name, a unique username and create a password.
- You'll be redirected to Join Your Program. Enter the Club Code provided by the facilitator.
- Confirm details and complete registration forms.
