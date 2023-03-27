HERMISTON, Ore.-
The City of Hermiston and Hermiston Downtown District are seeking local artists for the 2023 downtown banner contest.
The contest showcasing what makes life sweet in Hermiston is open to all current and recent Hermiston area residents, with categories for emerging artists (K-12) and adults (19 and older).
A winning entry from each age category will be reproduced as vinyl banners and displayed for a year on light posts throughout downtown Hermiston according to a press release from the City announcing the contest.
“This is an opportunity for local artists to show their work to thousands of residents and visitors who visit downtown Hermiston every year," said Assistant City Manager Mark Morgan.
Submissions can include painting, drawing, digital art, collage, and printmaking and should incorporate the city’s color palette according to Hermiston's press release. Winners will be selected by representatives from the City of Hermiston and Hermiston Downtown District. The winner in each category will receive a $100 prize. Entries must be submitted before April 24, 2023.
Full contest rules, requirements and submission guidelines can be found here.
“We’re looking for artwork that shows the history, culture, community activities, and natural beauty that makes life sweet in Hermiston and gives a strong sense of place downtown,” said Morgan.
