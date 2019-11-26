UMATILLA COUNTY, OR - Umatilla County Sheriff's Deputies have arrested a Hermiston man for kidnapping and holding his ex-girlfriend captive for three days.

Deputies responded to The Short Stop gas station on East Punkin Center Road in Hermiston, Oregon for a report of a kidnapping victim on November 17th.

Once inside, a deputy contacted a 32-year-old woman from the State of Washington who reported her ex-boyfriend, Jeremy Jeppeson, 42, had kidnapped her three days ago at a residence in Pendleton. Jeppeson had kept her in a tan Ford Windstar van.

The woman escaped when they parked at The Short Stop to sell some items. She ran into the store for help. The employees then called police.

According to the woman, she and Jeppeson had been at a residence in Pendleton 3 days prior. An argument broke out and she tried to leave.

Jeppeson then grabbed her by her hair and dragged her back into the residence. Since then they had been living in his van outside of town, staying on the back roads between Pendleton and Hermiston.

She said she tried to escape several times but each time Jeppeson threatened to kill her.

Umatilla County Sheriff's Office sent out an Attempt to Locate to law enforcement on Jeppeson and the described van in connection with this investigation.

The next day, Pendleton Police found the van and Jeppeson in Pendleton. Police arrested Jeppeson.

UCSO detective's investigation into this case resulted in further charges being added while Jeppeson was in custody at the Umatilla County jail.

On November 21st grand jury indicted Jeppeson on the charges:

Attempted Kidnapping II, DV Felony

Coercion DV x 3 – Felony

Strangulation – DV Felony

Menacing – DV Misdemeanor

Assault IV – DV Misdemeanor

Disorderly Conduct II - Misdemeanor