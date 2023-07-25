HERMISTON, Ore.- A car crash on July 21, 2023, left one man dead on Highway 97.
At 4:16 p.m. Oregon State Police responded to a car crash near milepost 26 on highway 97.
OSP Investigators found that Nicholas Demos 29, of Hermiston, was driving southbound on Highway 97 when his car left the road and rolled over.
According to OSP, Nicholas was ejected out of his car and pronounced dead at the scene.
According to OSP, speed and lane usage were determined as the main cause of the crash.
No other vehicles were involved in the accident.
According to Nicolas's obituary published by the Burns Mortuary of Hermiston, he was on the way to a music festival featuring one of his favorite artists, Willie Nelson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.