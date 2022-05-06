KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Shortly after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 3, Kennewick Police were dispatched to a home off the 400 block of S Buchannan St in Kennewick where a housekeeper had discovered a body.
Kennewick Police tell me the scene showed a violent interaction had occurred between the suspect and victim.
The victim, 76-year old Clayton Wick, was part of several symphonies in the area.
The suspect is Christopher R. Calvert a 44-year old male from Hermiston, Oregon. KPD tells me he had previously been at Wick's house.
Lieutenant Jason Kiel with the Kennewick Police Department says the 44-year-old is arrested for the murder of the person found Tuesday afternoon.
In a press conference Friday morning, Lt. Kiel says the investigation has taken three days to release information to avoid jeopardizing the investigation.
KPD says the suspect was arrested in Stevenson, Washington after police saw him driving the victims car and chased him in a pursuit Thursday afternoon.
There's still months worth of evidence to process, according to KPD, and its still waiting an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.
Clayton Wick is known throughout Eastern Washington for his work with the Mid-Columbia Symphony, Walla Walla Symphony, the Washington-Idaho Symphony and much more.
In a statement from the Mid-Columbia Symphony, I'm told "The entire Mid-Columbia Symphony family is mourning the loss of one of its most esteemed and beloved musicians, Clay Wick."
Clayton was born and raised in Duluth, Minnesota. He joined the US Navy and came to Hanford in Richland in 1974. It was then that he joined the Mid-Columbia Symphony.
"Over 48 years he became a fixture in our orchestra, one of our most venerable and influential musicians," says the symphony.
Adding, "Clay’s legacy is all the music played by all the musicians he helped, and all that it expresses for us when words are not enough."
The Mid-Columbia Symphony is adding a tribute to Clay in its program on May 21.
