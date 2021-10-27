Hermiston man is in jail after stabbing a woman and starting a car chase with police

In the late evening hours of October 27th, HPD officers were called to a local store for a report of a female who had been assaulted and stabbed.
The officers identified Jones, 44 years of age from Hermiston as the suspect and determined they had probable cause to arrest Jones. Police found Jones and he drove away from cops which led officers on a car chase that lasted about 45 minutes and covered several miles around the Hermiston region. The car chase ended when Mr. Jones crashed into a garage on the east side of Hermiston where he then fled on foot. He was later found by Hermiston Police Officers and arrested.
HPD is charging Jones with many traffic charges including Felony Elude (vehicle), Misdemeanor Elude (on foot from the vehicle), Reckless endangering, Reckless driving, Hit and Run were added to his already long list of charges.
Mr. Jones was lodged in the Umatilla County Jail.
Captain Travis Eynon from the Hermiston Police Department said when deciding as to whether we pursue or do not pursue, officers have to consider several factors that may include the severity of the crime, the danger the suspect poses to the public if not captured, traffic conditions, and propensity for further violence.
"This pursuit was monitored closely by a supervisor and as with all pursuits, it will be administratively reviewed," said Captain Eynon. "In this case, our suspect was safely taken into custody with no injuries to him, the public, or to the officers."