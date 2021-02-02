Hermiston man receives 200 year sentience, pleads guilty to child sex abuse

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston man, Jose Olivarez Fernandez, pleads guilty to all 19 counts of child sex abuse.
Fernandez was the biological grandfather of the 10-year-old victim and had sexually abused his granddaughter from the time she was six years old to the time she was nine, when the abuse was reported.
Prior to the victim testifying, Fernandez elected to plead guilty to multiple counts of Unlawful Penetration, Sodomy I, Sex abuse I, Using a Child in display of Sexually Explicit Conduct, Encouraging Child Sex Abuse in the First Degree, and Incest. The sentencing was carried out on January 20, 2021.
Chief Deputy District Attorney Jaclyn Jenkins prosecuted the case was investigated by the Umatilla County Sherriff's Office with assistance of the Gradian Care Center, a non-profit organization designed to minimized trauma to child abuse victims.