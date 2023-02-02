HERMISTON, Ore.-
Senators Ron Wyden (D-OR) and Jeff Merkley (D-OR) announced a $1.7 million federal investment for five Oregon communities to improve street safety on February 2.
Hermiston is one of five Oregon communities receiving federal funding through the Transportation Department's Safe Streets for All grant program and will be getting $280,000.
"The ability for all Oregonians to travel safely on the streets and roads they rely on every day plays a big part in quality of life and peace of mind for motorists, pedestrians and cyclists," Senator Wyden said in announcing the funding.
The following communities will be receiving funds:
- $800,000 to Lane County Department of Public Works
- $280,000 to the City of Hermiston
- $280,000 to the City of Ontario
- $200,000 to Jefferson County
- $163,200 to Douglas County
"Every Oregonian deserves to travel the streets of their community safely," Senator Merkley said.
According to a press release announcing the funding Hermiston will use the funds to plan future efficient, cost-effective and safe expansion of its transportation network.
"As the fastest growing community in Eastern Oregon we continue to look to our State and Federal partners to help us foster that growth," Hermiston Mayor Dave Drotzmann said. "This Comprehensive Safety Action Plan will help our partners know that our transportation network is building out with the safety and inclusion of all community members in mind."
