Hermiston Parks and Rec are in search of lifeguards during national shortage

HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Parks and Recreation are asking for the community to apply to become Lifeguards during national shortage.
Hermiston Parks and Rec are short 40 lifeguards this year. With the numbers right now, they may have to limit swim time and swim lesson offerings.
They are also offering to help you through the trainings to get you certified. Once certified, you are a first responder and a trained rescuer. Skills that future employers will want to see!
Paid trainings happening on June 1st. To get started, go to: bit.ly/2021hfactrainings