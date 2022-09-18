HERMISTON, Wash.-
Hermiston Kiwanis Club hosted it's Kiwanis Kid's Day over the weekend partnering with the Hermiston Parks and Rec department.
The event was frees and included pony rides, a petting zoo, entertainment and more. The Hermiston Police Department, Bomb Squad and Fire Department were at the event to show off their equipment to the kids attending and teach them about how each department works.
Event Coordinator, Mike Frink says, "Everybody's having a great time and the parents are really appreciative."
The last time this event was put on was 2 years ago. Before the pandemic, this event had only been hosted in 2019, making this their second time hosting Kiwanis Kids Day.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.