HERMISTON, Wash.-
Yard sales. Who doesn't love them? They're the perfect opportunity to sell and buy used things.
This is Hermiston's Second Annual Community Yard Sale and the turn out, four times as many people as last year.
Located in the Community Center parking lot, participants paid $5 to rent a spot where they would sell anything they wanted.
You name it. Clothes, jewelry, decorations and so much more.
The event organizers tell us they enjoy helping the community come out and do more than just sell their stuff.
"I think it's fun you get to see all the community and everybody gets to meet people they haven't seen for a long time and visit," says Diana Picard, Rec. Coordinator for the City of Hermiston, "it is one stop shopping you don't have to find where all the yard sales are in the community you can just come to one spot and shop."
It's unknown how many people the city expects in the next couple of years but they are looking to expand and make the parking lot yard sale an annual tradition.
