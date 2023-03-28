HERMISTON, Ore.-
Hermiston Police are reporting an increase in cases involving the unlawful entry of motor vehicles (UEMV) and car thefts over the past few weeks.
According to the HPD many of the thefts happened in the Highland Summit Area and appear to be the work of an organized ring. After reviewing home security footage Police believe one car would pull into the neighborhood and then several people would get out and begin checking driveways for unlocked cars.
On the morning of March 28 Hermiston PD responded to a suspicious vehicle call concerning a gray Kia SUV with Washington plates and several people inside. HPD pursued the car to the Washington/Oregon border before stopping due to speed and safety concerns. Hermiston Police contacted the Washington State Patrol when the pursuit was stopped.
According to the HPD the plates on the Kia came back stolen last week out of Pasco. Anyone who sees the suspected stolen Kia is asked to contact Hermiston Police.
The HPD is reminding everyone to keep valuables out of sight in your car and to always roll up the windows and lock the doors.
