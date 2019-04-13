Hermiston, OR - The Hermiston Police Department is asking for community help in the 2015 homicide investigation of Alonso Madrigal.

On March 4, 2015 Madrigal was gunned down in the 400 block of NW 11th street. He was 23 years old and a father of two.

Detectives followed leads as far away as Los Angeles. Although suspects have been identified, to date the killer has not been brought to justice.

In a Facebook post, the police department is urging people with any information to contact the department. They want help providing the Madrigal family with closure, saying they have not forgotten about the murder of Alonso.