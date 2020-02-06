HERMISTON, OR - Hermiston Police are investigating an armed burglary that happened Tuesday night.

According to a Hermiston Police Department Facebook post, the armed robbery happened at the 11th Street Market on 425 NW 11th Street at about 10:320 p.m.

The suspect, who was armed with a handgun, came into the store and demanded money before running away. Police describe the suspect as a short Hispanic man. He was last seen wearing a red sweatshirt, dark pants, and a mask.

If you have any information about this case, please call Lieutenant Studebaker at 541-667-5095.