UMATILLA, OR - Oregon State Police need the community's help identifying a vehicle involved in a hit and run early Saturday morning.

According to police the driver of a red Honda struck and killed 41 year old Antonia M. Cobarubias of Hermiston on Highway 395 near mile post 4A. The pedestrian according to police was pushing a shopping cart northbound when the alleged car hit Cobarubias.

Cobarubias was pronounced dead on the scene. The alleged driver left parts of their car at the scene, police believe it is a car between the years of 1996 and 2000